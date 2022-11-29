Tianchi Monster set to eat up the competition for trainer So

Tianchi Monster will carry top weight but is stepping down in Class on Wednesday

BANK on grand old campaigner TIANCHI MONSTER to get back into the winners’ circle when he lines up in the Isle of Skye Handicap (2.50pm) over nine furlongs.

The Chris So-trained gelding, who won this corresponding race last year, looks to have been primed for this contest since the beginning of the season and, with any luck, will prove hard to beat.

Having warmed up for this event racing against the likes of smart gallopers The Irishman and Beautyverse at Sha Tin earlier in the season, this dual track and trip winner exploded in the latter stages of a contest won by Packing Award over the extended mile a fortnight ago, and will be even better over nine furlongs.

Despite carrying top weight, he is down in class – all his six career wins have been against similar company – and he is now racing off a near-similar rating from his last victory in May.

The opposition includes track specialists Nearly Fine and Savvy Kingman, both of whom were beaten by Tianchi Monster over the course and distance last season and are worse off at the weights.

Ultra-consistent Comet Splendido is not easy to win with, hence his sole success came only from an inspired ride by Zac Purton last month, but this was followed by a defeat a fortnight ago.

The booking of 10-pound claimer Angus Chung suggests trainer Danny Shum believes he needs some help from the handicapper.

Maybe former UK galloper and James Fanshawe-trained Ensured, a winner at Sandown last year, and gradually reaching his peak in Hong Kong, will prove to be the principle threat.

He may be worth including in a forecast with Tianchi Monster.

POINTERS

Tianchi Monster 2.50pm Happy Valley