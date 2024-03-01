Dragon can bring the Speed in Classic Cup

The Francis Lui-trained Speed Dragon was a fast-finishing fourth in the Hong Kong Classic Mile on his last start

SHA TIN in Hong Kong hosts a 10-race programme on Sunday, featuring the £1.3m Hong Kong Classic Cup (8.05am), run over nine furlongs.

This is the middle leg of the prestigious four-year-old Classic Series in the territory, following the Classic Mile run last month, which concludes with the ultimate prize, the BMW HK Derby in three week’s time.

There is no doubt the John Size-trained Helios Express has been the dominant force in the four-year-old division this season, winning three of his four races, and notably taking the HK Classic Mile in impressive fashion.

Rated seven pounds clear of his nearest rival Helene Feeling by the handicapper, he will be a short-priced favourite to win again, but there has to be slight doubts about him staying the trip coming from a family who were all best racing up to a mile.

His stable companion and strong stayer Ensued presents a potent threat, having won three of his five career starts this season, and with the added bonus of Ryan Moore in the saddle.

The current Longines World’s Best Jockey award winner seemingly sounded John Size out about riding Ensued in the HK Derby on International Day at Sha Tin last December.

Having already successfully partnered Ping Hai Star to win the HK Derby for the trainer back in 2018, the omens are looking good.

Star Mac may be the lowest-rated galloper in the contest, but his recent form suggests he can be a major player, if improving on his fast-finishing third to Helios Express in the Classic Mile.

With blinkers equipped for the first time and trainer David Hayes bullish about his prospects, he is likely to progress again.

The Classic Mile form also holds the key to the chances of strong stayer SPEED DRAGON, who would have finished considerably closer to Helios Express if not twice suffering severe interference in the closing stages.

There is no doubt the step up in distance will play to his strengths, and given luck in running he is capable of outrunning his odds.

POINTERS

Speed Dragon (e/w) 8.05am Sha Tin