Fownes’ Galvanic seeks breakthrough win with Teetan up

Karis Teetan lies second to Zac Purton in the Jockeys’ Championship

JOCKEY Karis Teetan must be confident of making minor inroads into Zac Purton’s healthy 20-winner lead in the Jockeys’ Championship when racing resumes with a nine-race programme at Happy Valley today.

While Purton and family have flown off to Bangkok for a mini-break, coinciding with his one meeting suspension, the Mauritian Magician Teetan has eight booked rides, the majority of them holding leading claims.

The 33-year-old climbs aboard four of trainer Caspar Fownes’ contenders and judged on their recent form all should go close.

Fownes has his stable in good heart at present, with winners at three of the last four meetings, and he is already clear of the chasing pack, with 21 victories at his favourite stomping ground this season.

Fownes and Teetan team up with the Aaron Kwok-owned Dancing Code, who tries the extended mile for the first time in the Shan Kwong Handicap (11.10am), and will surely be hoping for a change of fortune after a series of hard-luck stories in the last couple of months.

Lying in wait, however, is fast-improving and former course and distance winner Happy Together, who rated unlucky when favourite and finishing seventh in a Group Three handicap at Sha Tin earlier this month.

It looks a similar story when Fownes and Teetan collaborate with clear form choice Galaxy Witness in the Village Handicap (1.45pm) over the extended mile.

The top-weight is down in class after a series of good efforts behind the likes of Happy Together, Helene Feeling and Telecom Fighter this season, and meets nothing of that calibre in this company.

It is nearly two years, however, since the son of Star Witness last tasted success and lurking near the bottom of the handicap is last start winner Lovero, who receives 24 pounds from the top-weight if taking into account Angus Chung’s valuable five-pound claim.

Fownes will be hoping his patience finally pays off when he legs up Teetan aboard GALVANIC for the Yik Yam Handicap (1.10pm) over the extended mile.

High hopes were held about the Australian-bred four-year-old before the season started, after a number of encouraging performances at Sha Tin last year.

A couple of health issues around Christmas time put Fownes on the backfoot, and he has had to gradually bring the striking chestnut gelding back to peak fitness.

There was plenty to like about his recent performance over the course and distance a fortnight ago, when holding a winning chance at the furlong marker, before his lack of fitness told in the closing stages.

This time, after a couple of recent trackwork gallops, he should finally be in peak condition, and with the inside draw in his favour he is capable of scoring an overdue victory.

POINTERS

Galvanic 1.10pm Happy Valley