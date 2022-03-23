Hong Kong Racing Tips: Teetan poised for herculean effort on Packing Award

Karis Teetan won the Hong Kong Derby on Sunday

JOCKEY Karis Teetan is fancied to continue his run of good form when arriving at Happy Valley with a full-book of rides on today’s nine-race programme.

Teetan, who needs one more winner to reach his half century for the season, had a day to remember at Sha Tin last Sunday, as he produced Romantic Warrior to get up in the final strides and win the 2022 Hong Kong Derby.

That capped another special day for the ‘Mauritian Magician’, who doubled up with impressive newcomer Buzzinga and took his tally to seven winners at the last three meetings.

With Teetan set to become a first-time father in the coming weeks, it’s safe to assume that his star is in the ascendancy at present!

It’s worth pointing out that Teetan has deserted the John Size-trained and hat-trick seeking Zone D and stayed loyal to Peter Ho’s progressive four-year-old PACKING AWARD, who seeks to follow up last month’s course and distance win in the Sam Chuk Handicap (2.50pm) over the extended mile.

Having been a real eye-catcher when finishing strongly over an inadequate six furlongs early last month, it wasn’t surprising to see the son of Shamus Award leave that form well behind when stepping up to a mile for the first time, but what was impressive was the manner of his victory.

Caught three or four wide for the majority of the journey, Packing Award showed plenty of guts and determination to get his head in front in the closing stages and then repel the late challengers.

A five-pound penalty shouldn’t be enough to stop him winning again, with Zone D and the Joao Moreira ridden light-weight Viva Hunter looking the obvious threats.

Another Teetan ride that catches the eye is HERCULES, who is back racing over his optimum trip of six furlongs in the Tai Yau Handicap (12.15pm).

This talented but frustrating galloper has been trying his luck over the extended mile recently with little success, and now finds himself racing off a 10-pound lower mark than for last season’s course and distance win.

There was a glimmer of hope this current campaign, when only beaten a length by solid Class Three performer Toronado Phantom in January – form which gives him bright prospects in this company.

The trouble is there is so much early speed in this contest, and with the likes of Colonel, Happy Tango and Wild West Wing in opposition he is going to find himself at the back of the field for the majority of the race.

With racing taking place on the infamous ‘C+3’ circuit, which only measures just over 21 yards in width, he is going to need plenty of luck navigating a trouble-free passage down the home straight.

However, with the hope the leaders go off too fast early on, Teetan can ride Hercules for luck, and he still looks worth a small each-way play at attractive odds.

POINTERS

Hercules e/w 12.15pm Happy Valley

Packing Award 2.50pm Happy Valley