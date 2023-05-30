Lor’s Sword expected to prove a Point in Valley feature

Karis Teetan is bidding to bounce back to form this week at Happy Valley

BANK on the Mauritian Magician, Karis Teetan, to put his recent woes behind him when he arrives at the inner-city track with a full book of rides.

It’s been pointed out on numerous occasions that Teetan is a confidence jockey. When he is riding winners, there is no one better for getting every ounce of ability from his mounts.

But when the gods of fortune look the other way, he appears to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders.

The 32-year-old arrives at the Valley in desperate form, with only one winner from 74 rides this month. A change of luck, however, looks to be imminent.

If Teetan can strike early, with the likes of Charizard in the Tsun Yuen Handicap (11.45am) over the extended mile, or Super Hong Kong in the Min Fat Handicap (12.15pm) over a trip of one mile three furlongs, just watch him get back to his swashbuckling best.

After showing recent impressive trial form, Goodluck Goodluck in division one of the Kwai Fong Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs, and Soaring Tower in division two of the same race (2.15pm), both offer some hope for the jockey, but it’s at the end of the programme where Teetan will have his fingers firmly crossed.

The partnership of smart sprinter Lucky Eight and Teetan will be on everyone’s shortlist in the Sauternes Cup Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs, while Frankie Lor-trained SWORD POINT will be rated banker material in the Briar Handicap (3.50pm) over nine furlongs.

A first visit to the city track is an obvious worry for the four-year-old, but the son of American Pharoah has already won around tight turning circuits in Australia and will surely be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Sword Point 3.50pm Happy Valley