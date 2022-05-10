Teetan’s Star can rise once more to prolong his Blissful spell

Karis Teetan rode a four-timer at Sha Tin over the weekend

LIFE JUST couldn’t get any better for the ‘Mauritian Magician’ Karis Teetan in Hong Kong at present.

The 31-year-old jockey will be on cloud nine following the birth of his first daughter Isabelle last month, riding Romantic Warrior to win the Group One QEII Cup, and completing a four-timer at Sha Tin over the weekend.

It’s been said on numerous occasions that Teetan is a confidence jockey, and when luck is smiling on him he is a match for any rider in the territory, including Joao Moreira and Zac Purton.

Eight wins from his last 43 rides bears testimony to his jockeyship prowess, and it will take a brave man to bet against his run of good fortune continuing.

Teetan arrives at Happy Valley with a full book of rides on the nine-race card, with most looking to hold chances.

His best chance of success might come when he renews his association with BLISSFUL STAR in the First Division of the Tai Shing Stream Handicap (12.15pm) over the extended mile.

The Jimmy Ting-trained four-year-old suffered a leg injury in the middle of last season and has taken some time to get back into peak condition.

There have been definite signs of promise this season, though, when racing over an inadequate six furlongs, but it was when he stepped up to the mile for the first-time last month that this lightly raced performer really caught the attention.

On that occasion, with Teetan doing the steering, the son of Power was noted staying on strongly in the closing stages, after coming from an outside draw.

This time with an inside number in stall two in his favour, and a visor equipped for the first time, he can make the most of an attractive handicap mark.

POINTERS

Blissful Star 12.15pm Happy Valley