Expect more Valley fireworks from in the Zone Teetan

Jockey Karis Teetan has been in good form recently

BANK ON ‘Mauritian Magician’ Karis Teetan to continue his run of good fortune when racing gets underway with an exciting nine-race programme at Happy Valley.

The never-say-die pilot accumulated half a dozen winners from just 19 rides last week, highlighted by a winning four-timer at the Valley last Wednesday.

Teetan is a confidence jockey and when the gods are smiling on him, he is a hard man to beat, especially in a close finish.

The jockeys title race may be all about Zac Purton and Joao Moreira, but Teetan has more than held his own this season.

With 40 winners to his name, and an impressive 34 per cent win and place record since the season started in September, he is the go-to jockey after the big two.

The 31-year-old can strike early on the card when he climbs back aboard last-start winner ZONE D, who seeks to defy a penalty in Division Two of the Bulkeley Handicap (11.45am) over the extended mile.

The John Size-trained galloper has been a model of consistency all season but moved his performances up to another level when coming from last to first to blitz his rivals in impressive style over the course and distance early last month.

That form was given a boost by the runner-up Soulmate subsequently trouncing his opposition here 10 days later.

With the pace likely to be genuine with a number of front-runners in the contest, this should suit strong travelling Zone D, who is mapped to make his bid for glory before turning into the straight.

In-form trainer Danny Shum provided Teetan with another winning ride – they have over a 21 per cent win strike-rate together – aboard Lightning Bolt at Sha Tin last Sunday.

The combination are capable of visiting the winners’ enclosure again when they team up with fast-improving handicapper PACKING FAMOUS in the Gillies Handicap (1.45pm) over the extended mile.

This looks a real head-scratcher for form-book students with the likes hat-trick seeking Viva Popcorn and eye-catcher Rainbow Light, sure to step up on a recent fourth after a seven-month break, in the line-up.

Add Young Victory into the equation, having left his rivals toiling over seven furlongs at Sha Tin in January, but now racing over what is considered his optimum trip, as well as in-form bottom-weight Happy Jai Jai, and it looks a tough race to call.

Former Australian galloper Packing Famous meanwhile caught the eye when a close-up fifth to Viva Popcorn in January and now finds himself a stone better off with that rival.

He improved again over the course and distance a fortnight ago, when, following an interrupted passage at a crucial stage, he closed off strongly behind Bulletproof, suggesting he is now ready to show his best.

POINTERS TODAY

Zone D 11.45am Happy Valley

Packing Famous (e/w) 1.45pm Happy Valley