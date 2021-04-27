Hong Kong Racing Tips: Teetan to reignite partnership at Happy Valley

ONE MILE three-furlong contests at Happy Valley are not normally betting mediums, with mid-race moves by jockeys changing the whole complexion of the race and question marks about horses staying the perceived marathon distance.

There are only limited chances for out-and-out stayers in the territory with the majority of races framed for sprinters and middle-distance performers.

One horse who has shown a distinct liking for the course and distance, but hasn’t won for some time, is CLEMENT LEGEND who gets his chance to strike again in the Kotewall Handicap (12:45pm) over the trip.

This grand servant to Danny Shum’s stable has won five times over the distance, including four at the inner-city track

His record of four wins and two places from just nine starts over the trip makes for impressive reading but it’s the booking of never-say-die jockey Karis Teetan that really catches the eye.

Teetan hasn’t sat on the horse for nearly two seasons but has an outstanding record of five wins from nine rides on the six-year-old.

Racing from a 9lb mark below his last win, and 7lb lower when placed earlier in the season, his chance looks obvious, especially as he has dropped down in class and will find this company easier to handle.

With an inside draw mapping him an ideal journey along the rails and Teetan sure to know when to press the button, he has bright prospects at attractive odds.

POINTER

Clement Legend (e/w) 12.45pm Happy Valley