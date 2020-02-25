Hong Kong Racing Tips: Teetan to leave rivals spellbound aboard Clement Legend

IT WAS great to see ‘Mauritian Magician’ Karis Teetan bounce back into the limelight with a treble at Sha Tin last Sunday.

Teetan, currently third in the jockeys’ championship with 44 wins, had been out of sorts over the last month and had not won in 59 rides.

However, he was back to his best on Sunday with the obvious highlight the Hong Kong Derby hope Amazing Beat, who was part of an amazing four-way photo finish where he edged out the likes of Zac Purton, Ryan Moore, and Joao Moreira in an absolute nail-biter.

Teetan is a confidence jockey. When things are going well, he is as good as any pilot riding, but at the other end of the spectrum, it’s always wise to wait till he gets his mojo back.

Teetan has a full book of rides at Happy Valley today and could excel on CLEMENT LEGEND, who goes for his fifth course and distance victory over 1m3f in the Tsui Man Handicap (1.15pm).

The Danny Shum-trained gelding was staying on strongly behind two of today’s rivals, God Of Dragon and Tashidelek over 1m2f at Sha Tin last month.

The extra furlong here is going be in his favour and Teetan rides him for the first time this season, having already won on the five-year-old a handful of times in the past.

In the same race, it might be worth having a saver on the lightly-raced and improving SEERITE DRAGON who was a real eye-catcher when just behind Clement Legend in that contest at Sha Tin.

This ex-South African galloper has finally acclimatised to conditions in Hong Kong and, equipped with blinkers for the first time, is capable of making the frame.

Pointers

Clement Legend 1.15pm Happy Valley

Seerite Dragon e/w 1.15pm Happy Valley