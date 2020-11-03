Hong Kong Racing Tips: Resolute the pick of Teetan’s crack set of rides

AS THE POPULAR saying goes “when the cats away the mice will play”, and that’s exactly what springs to mind with jockey Karis Teetan at Sha Tin on Wednesday.

With a full-book of rides in the eight races on the all-weather surface, here is a chance for Teetan, currently trailing runaway leader but suspended Joao Moreira and Zac Purton in the jockeys’ title race, to make significant inroads by the end of the day.

It maybe early in the season, but Teetan has already ridden five of the 11 winners which have taken place on the dirt surface this season.

In fact, records show he has a staggering strike rate of 16 wins from his last 52 rides in six-furlong races on the all-weather.

The ‘Mauritian Magician’ rides a host of winning chances on the programme, including the well-drawn Party Everyday in the Tiu Yue Yung Handicap (1.45pm) and speedsters Star Superior in the Tin Ha Shan Handicap (12.45pm) and progressive Czarson in the Pyramid Hill Handicap (2.15pm), both over six furlongs.

His stand-out ride of the afternoon, though, should be the fast-improving RESOLUTE, who will seek to follow up last month’s convincing course and distance victory in the Tin Ha Shan Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs.

Trainer Tony Millard’s galloper never looked in danger of defeat on that occasion, with Teetan able to look up at the big screen recording the race in the closing stages, before easing down to beat today’s rival Super Alliances.

An eight-pound penalty will make life tougher, but he still looks well ahead of the handicapper.

POINTERS

Resolute 1.15pm Sha Tin