A Lucky day for Eight ex-Specso with Teetan up

Karis Teetan is reunited with Lucky Eight for the first time this season

KARIS Teetan-ridden LUCKY EIGHT finally gets a golden chance to shine, when the four-year-old lines up in the Tsing Yi Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

The ‘Mauritian Magician’, Teetan, has a full-book of rides on the nine-race programme, but will surely be relishing the opportunity to resume an unbeaten winning partnership with the Ricky Yiu-trained gelding.

The son of Pride Of Dubai had an unblemished two from two record at Sha Tin, both with Teetan aboard, last season but life hasn’t gone according to plan since returning to the track in October.

Three average runs at Sha Tin suggested Lucky Eight could have reached a ceiling, with regards to his handicap mark, but that thought was blown out of the water with two eye-catching performances, both at the Valley, over Christmas and last month.

In his two races, both from high draws, he had to sit too far back early on before showing a devastating turn of foot, particularly when third to Humble Star in December, where his closing sectional time was the fastest by any horse at the meeting.

This time, with an inside draw a major plus, he is mapped for a dream journey in midfield along the rails and can then use his explosive finishing-kick to good effect in the closing stages.

This looks the most exciting and competitive contest on the card with the likes of renowned speedsters California Cible, Harmony N Blessed, and front-running Hero Star vying for the lead.

The classy John Size galloper Red Lion drops down in distance again, after being placed twice over seven furlongs recently, while consistent Science Patch is well-treated on his best form.

Winning Icey, a winner twice earlier in the season, bounced back to form again when needing one more stride to catch Jolly Ruler earlier this month.

That form reads well, considering he came from the outside stall, and now from a better draw he rates the principle threat to Lucky Eight.

Earlier on the card, it may be worth forgiving A AMERIC TE SPECSO a recent disappointing performance, when he seeks compensation in the Rotary Centenary Challenge Cup Handicap (1.45pm).

The son of Per Incanto didn’t fire when a hot favourite at Sha Tin last month, but is much better than that form, notably when an encouraging fourth to Brave Star on only his third career start over the course and distance last month.

The combination of leading trainer John Size and jockey Hugh Bowman catches the eye on the back of a successful teaming-up with Special M at the Valley last week.

There is no-one in Hong Kong, including Zac Purton, who is riding better than the legendary Australian pilot at present, who has already partnered a handful of winners this month.

Receiving plenty of weight from main threats Rattan Kingdom and Righteous Arion, his chance looks obvious.

POINTERS

A Americ Te Specso 1.45pm Happy Valley

Lucky Eight 2.15pm Happy Valley