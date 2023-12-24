Cause for Newnham celebration with Beer Palace

Mark Newnham has trained seven winners so far this season

IT WILL be good to see legendry Australian jockey Hugh Bowman back in action at Sha Tin on Boxing Day, with three booked rides on the 10-race programme.

Bowman, who suffered a nasty fall at Sha Tin on November 11th, fracturing his scapula and three vertebrae, returns to the saddle just six weeks later, proving yet again the mental and physical strength of jockeys in this sport.

It is unlikely that Bowman, who has made such a big impact in Hong Kong this season with 21 winners, will be at the peak of his powers at present, but he will have a strong following aboard talented but unpredictable Flagship Warrior for trainer Caspar Fownes in the Pak Tin Handicap (9.45am) over a mile.

The former course winner is now three pounds below his last winning mark, but still has to concede weight to some progressive gallopers, who look attractively weighted in the handicap.

There are good vibes coming from the Francis Lui stable with regards Chancheng Glory, who completed a course and distance hat-trick last start and is being aimed at the Classic Mile in February.

There are also confident noises coming from trainer Pierre Ng’s yard, a stable that can’t stop sending out winners at present.

Their representative Billionaire Secret produced a breath-taking final gallop late last week and, despite dropping down in distance, confidence is seemingly sky high.

It may, however, be worth taking a chance with the Mark Newnham-trained light-weight, BEER PALACE, who showed definite signs of ability when a close-up sixth in a highly-competitive seven-furlong handicap earlier this month and has the eye-catching booking of Karis Teetan in the saddle.

POINTERS

Beer Palace (e/w) 9.45am Sha Tin