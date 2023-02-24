Trust Tuchel and Missile to be on the Ball for success

Tuchel is bidding to reverse Hong Kong Classic Mile form with Voyage Bubble

IT’S THE million-dollar question for form book students delving into past performances for the Hong Kong Classic Cup (9.15am) over nine furlongs – do they believe in the form of last month’s Hong Kong Classic Mile won by Voyage Bubble?

On that occasion, Voyage Bubble was perfectly ridden by Jamie Kah, leading from start to finish and quickening in the closing stages.

That doesn’t tell the full story though, with the first half-mile run nearly a second slower than a Class Three contest, and with the winner and placed horses all in the first four positions from the off.

That suggests the form could be suspect, and Voyage Bubble may not get it all his own way this time, with the likes of Encountered set to push up from his wide draw to contest the lead.

Expect better from Keefy, who didn’t fire in that contest, and especially talented Sword Point, if he gets some luck during the journey, while up-and-coming Super Sunny Sing, a winner of his last three races, still looks progressive.

Best advice, however, is to go for TUCHEL, following his encouraging effort when chasing home Voyage Bubble last start.

With the inside draw in his favour, and the step up in distance a major plus, he should do no harm to his Hong Kong Derby prospects by winning here.

It’s hard to get away from the chances of BEAUTY MISSILE in the Citi Mortgage Services Handicap (9.50am) over seven furlongs.

The son of Smart Missile looked a sure-fire future winner after his debut when collared by Super Dynamite in the closing stages last month and is guaranteed to improve.

In the same race, keep an eye on HYPER DRAGON BALL, despite his wide draw. The Deep Field gelding should have finished placed behind Beauty Eternal, when he was given a weak ride over six furlongs last month, and will appreciate this step up in distance.

POINTERS

Tuchel 9.15am Sha Tin

Beauty Missile 9.50am Sha Tin

Hyper Dragon Ball (e/w) 9.50am Sha Tin