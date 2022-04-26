Fighter another Win Win for Lui after Golden Sixty’s Sunday success

Francis Lui saw his stable star Golden Sixty win his second consecutive G1 Champions Mile over the weekend

TRAINER Francis Lui must have breathed a huge sigh of relief following the scintillating success of HK champion Golden Sixty in the Champions Mile at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Lui would have been under immense pressure for the people’s champion to deliver over the weekend, and it must have given him great pleasure to see his stable star perform so impressively.

With the pressure off for now, Lui can turn his attention to saddling a few more winners at Happy Valley and he looks to hold strong chances with the likes of last-start winner Star Brite in the six-furlong Min Fat Handicap (2.45pm), and Stoltz in the five-furlong Cheong Ming Handicap (3.50pm).

Earlier in the afternoon, Lui also looks to have found a suitable opportunity for ex-Irish galloper WIN WIN FIGHTER, who lines-up in the Tsoi Tak Handicap (1.15pm) over the extended mile.

This dual-winning four-year-old, formerly known as Ecliptical when trained by Ger Lyons in Ireland, has taken time to acclimatize to conditions in Hong Kong, but produced an encouraging performance when a strong finishing third to Nearly Fine over the extended mile a fortnight ago.

On that occasion, having travelled wide with no cover throughout the contest and swinging widest of all turning into the straight, he still managed to produce a power-packed finish to make the frame.

It’s interesting to note that in-form pilot Blake Shinn, who is normally associated with top-weight Fearless Fire, deserts the four-time course and distance specialist and instead partners Win Win Fighter.

With an inside draw in his favour, he is mapped for a rail-hugging journey, and can then prove too strong for obvious threat Joyful Genius in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Win Win Fighter 1.15pm Happy Valley