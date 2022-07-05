Intelligent rider Chadwick can add to his fine seasonal tally

Matthew Chadwick took his tally to 52 winners for the season with a treble at Sha Tin last Friday

IT’S GREAT to see talented local jockey Matthew Chadwick back in the limelight in Hong Kong.

The former champion apprentice will always be known for his association with legendary grey and two-time Group One winner California Memory, but in recent times it hasn’t been plain sailing for him.

The 31-year-old has suffered numerous injuries over the last few years and had become a somewhat forgotten figure with the winners drying up.

That’s all changed this season though, with the pilot, who won the Shergar Cup Silver Saddle back in 2012, now riding winners for fun and currently lying fourth in the jockeys’ championship with 52 winners.

With eight victories at the last six meetings and a winning treble at Sha Tin last Friday, it’s safe to say Chadwick is back dining at the top table.

Chadwick is booked in eight of the nine races, with rejuvenated and well-drawn Sergeant Pepper probably his best chance of extending his winning tally in the Garden Road Handicap (1.15pm) over five furlongs.

A more interesting prospect, however, may be when he renews his partnership with MY INTELLIGENT in the Lung Wui Handicap (2.45pm) over the extended mile.

This Australian-bred galloper has improved in recent times, following a step up to seven furlongs that saw him record a first win in Hong Kong in April.

His breeding suggests that he is a middle-distance performer in the making and now racing over the extended mile for the first time there should be plenty more improvement to come.

Having finished runner-up on a good-to-yielding surface back in May he must surely go close at attractive odds.

POINTERS

My Intelligent 2.45pm Happy Valley