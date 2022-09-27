Back Soldier to take High rank under in-form Vincent Ho

Vincent Ho has already ridden half-a-dozen winners this month

JOCKEY Vincent Ho has started the season with a bang.

The 32-year-old, and regular pilot of Hong Kong champion Golden Sixty, has started the campaign with a flurry of winners, partnering at least one at each of the five race meetings, with only Zac Purton above him in the jockeys’ championship.

Half-a-dozen winners already this month suggests that Ho has got his mojo back after looking out-of-sorts at the back-end of last season.

The stylish and hard-working jockey attributes a month in Japan during the Hong Kong summer break, where he rode a handful of winners, as the key to him returning mentally refreshed and raring to go.

Ho has been booked for six rides at Happy Valley today, with the majority of his contenders all holding claims to improve his seasonal tally.

It may be worth taking a chance on his mount HIGH RISE SOLDIER, who has plenty going for him, when he lines-up in Division One of the Admiralty Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

This consistent campaigner has a fair record over course and distance, making the frame nine times including two victories.

The seven-year-old was noted making stealthy late progress when fifth on his seasonal reappearance behind Valiant Elegance over the minimum trip a fortnight ago, and the step up in distance is obviously a bonus.

Add the fact his body-weight condition is identical to when he won last season and he is four pounds below his last winning rating, then all looks set for a big run.

With trainer Francis Lui and Ho having already teamed up with a winner this season, the combination is capable of striking gold again at decent odds.

POINTERS

High Rise Soldier (e/w) 2.45pm Happy Valley