It’ll take a Lot to beat Hayes’ Ruby at Sha Tin

Dual course-and-distance winner Rubylot lines up at Sha Tin for trainer David Hayes.

SHA TIN in Hong Kong hosts an informative and exciting ten-race programme on Saturday, featuring the 41st running of the Panasonic Cup (8.05am), a handicap over seven furlongs.

This contest will act as a springboard for some exciting gallopers who will be seeking to make their mark before going on to the Hong Kong International Races meeting at Sha Tin next month.

Seasoned campaigners The Golden Scenery, gutsy Drombeg Banner, Atullibigeal and Chiu Chow Sprit head the weights, following consistent efforts in Class Two company or above in the past.

It will be disappointing however if one of them can land the spoils against a number of potentially smart and progressive four-year-olds who look well-handicapped judged on their current form.

Huge expectations surround the John Size-trained Young Champion, especially after last season’s smart form, but there is a feeling he won’t be at his best until he steps up to a mile next month.

Talented gallopers Bottomuptogether and unbeaten Packing Hermod have both produced the wow factor on a number of occasions this season.

The Francis Lui-trained Packing Hermod looked the real deal when outpointing opposition over six furlongs last month and should appreciate the step up in distance but faces stiffer opposition than in the past.

Connections believe he will line-up in the Classic Series Mile in January, so will be disappointed if he doesn’t figure in the finish here.

Bottomuptogether has always looked to be an out-and-out sprinter, but his recent effort when beaten narrowly by Wunderbar over six furlongs raises hope he will get this extra furlong.

He was clearly outpointed in the closing stages by the fast-improving RUBYLOT, though, who produced a staggering closing sectional time – under 22 seconds – when winning over six furlongs in September.

This former dual course-and-distance winner from the David Hayes yard has always been highly regarded by his trainer and was highlighted as his horse to follow earlier this season.

In a fascinating contest he gets the vote over Packing Hermod, with talented Sunlight Power capable of making the frame.

POINTERS

Rubylot 8.05am Sha Tin