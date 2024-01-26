Warrior could become Fownes’ new Flagship Winner

Caspar Fownes lies third in the Trainers’ Championship with 25 winners

CHAMPION jockey Zac Purton may have relinquished his last four rides at Sha Tin on Wednesday due to feeling ill, but there was no way he was going to give up on a host of winning chances, including Lucky Sweynesse, on Sunday.

The Zac-Man has a full book of rides on the 10-race programme, with the likes of Celtic Times in the Po Tin Handicap (6.30am) over seven furlongs, and talented Green N White, who had excuses last start, catching the eye in the Yau Oi Handicap (9.50am) over seven furlongs.

His best chance, other than Lucky Sweynesse, looks to be the highly progressive galloper GORGEOUS WIN, who seeks to resume winning form again in the Tai Hing Handicap (8.05am) over six furlongs.

The well-drawn son of Press Statement couldn’t get past useful Raging Blizzard, who had the run of the race last start, but is now mapped for an ideal journey and, from his present handicap mark, should take plenty of beating.

At more rewarding odds, it may be worth taking a chance on Caspar Fownes’ hugely talented but frustrating FLAGSHIP WARRIOR in the competitive Yan Tin Handicap (9.15am) over a mile.

Expectations were high for the five-year-old when carrying top-weight to victory on his debut run in the city over a year ago, but from then on it was all downhill and he was eventually transferred from David Hayes to Fownes’ stable.

Following a few quiet runs over inadequate trips, the five-year-old was pitched in against useful Chancheng Glory and company on Boxing Day, despite not having had a full preparation.

The fact that he looked the winner entering the last furlong before his effort petered out was an encouraging performance, and he has had four searching gallops since.

With his fitness at a premium and Hugh Bowman doing the steering again, he can finally reward his patient trainer.

POINTERS

Gorgeous Win 8.05am Sha Tin

Flagship Warrior 9.15am Sha Tin