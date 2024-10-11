Young Jamie Richards can Achieve more in Hong Kong

Jamie Richards saddled his first winner of the new Hong Kong season at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

THIS could be the day of reckoning for the much-hyped John Size-trained galloper Wunderbar who seeks to make it six wins from seven races in the Artistic Gymnastics and Triathlon Handicap (10.55am) over six furlongs.

The Australian import had the distinction of twice beating present local sprinting sensation Ka Ying Rising last January, before a knee injury and operation kept him off the track for eight months.

Reappearing at Sha Tin three weeks ago and backed as if defeat was out of the question, the four-year-old defied top-weight despite running out of position in the closing stages, and is guaranteed to improve further.

If connections aspire to lining-up in the HK Sprint on LONGINES International Day in December, he needs to win here, especially off his present rating and with a favourable inside draw of one.

This doesn’t look easy on paper however, with strong opposition including five-time winner Lucky Encounter, Call Me Glorious, Gorgeous Win and lightweight Bottomuptogether in the lineup.

It is also worth keeping an eye on newcomer Wonderstar, who has had track work watchers purring with a couple of scintillating trials recently.

It was good to see Jamie Richards finally get off the mark for the season with a winner at the Valley on Wednesday.

The former New Zealand champion trainer, saddles one of his potential stable stars, YOUNG ACHIEVER, in the Taekwondo Handicap (10.20am) over seven furlongs.

The stable has high expectations about this former French import performing in Group company over a mile this season and are likely to take their chance in the HK Classic Series early next year.

Sunday’s seven-furlong contest may be a shade on the short side for him, but with the likely early pace likely to be quick, his jockey Zac Purton should be ideally placed in midfield from the off.

The likes of Lucy In The Sky, and improving Storm Rider, are obvious dangers on form but if the four-year-old reproduces his electric turn of foot down the home straight he could start the season on a winning note.

POINTERS

Young Achiever 10.20am Sha Tin