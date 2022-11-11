De Sousa set to Enchant Sha Tin crowds once again

Silvestre De Sousa rode four winners at Sha Tin last weekend

BANK on former three-time British champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa to continue his winning streak, when he arrives at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Saturday morning, with a full book of rides on the ten-race programme.

De Sousa can’t stop riding winners at present, with six wins from his last 14 rides, and including a four-timer at Sha Tin last Sunday.

With 13 victories since arriving in Hong Kong in September, De Sousa is the go-to jockey for trainers in the territory at present, and is giving champion jockey Zac Purton a run for his money when it comes to riding winners.

It’s a shame the Brazilian-born pilot just keeps picking up suspensions, having served two already, and having another two-meeting ban coming up at the end of the month, all for careless riding.

All of De Sousa’s rides can be given chances during the action, notably Healthy Happyin the main event of the day, the £350,000 Panasonic Cup Handicap (8.05am) over seven furlongs, and fast improving Young Sparklewho has highly-rated speedster Superb Capitalist to beat, in the Panashop Handicap (5.00am) over six furlongs.

His best ride however, is when he is reunited with highly-progressive Tony Millard-trained ENCHANTING IBIS, who finally gets a chance for an overdue win, in the Panasonic IH Cooker Handicap (9.10am) over six furlongs.

Millard hadn’t had a winner since the first day of the season before Intrepid Winner obliged at Happy Valley on Wednesday and could now be set to strike again.

He has always rated this former Australian galloper highly, but has not had any luck with awkward draws in his two races so far this season.

This time with a middle draw, he can finally sit closer to the pace from the off, and then use his trademark and explosive finishing-kick to good effect against the likes of Bundle Of Charm, Lucky Eight and Phoenix Light, in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Enchanting Ibis 9.10am Sha Tin