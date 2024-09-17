Time looks right for Whyte runner to secure first win

Trainer Douglas Whyte (pictured) is looking to get off the mark for the season at Happy Valley

PERHAPS the most difficult puzzle to solve on today’s card is the Class 2 Deep Water Bay Handicap (3.50pm) over the extended mile, with plenty of potential and progressive gallopers in the line up and little between them on the form book.

With the likes of Moments In Time and Helene Feeling setting the standard, having raced against better company last season, and ultra-consistent performers Outgate, Yellowfin, and bottom-weight Flamingo Trillion, likely to improve further, this has the makings of a must-watch contest.

Leading trainer Danny Shum saddles three in the race, with probably the talented but frustrating Chill Chibi spearheading his challenge.

The four-time course winner looked destined to step into Group company after his fourth in the HK Derby in March, but subsequent expensive defeats have curtailed his improvement.

There is no doubt, that at his best, he is well-treated and likely to be again heavily supported, but the best advice is to tread warily until he gets his head in front again.

A better proposition is to support improving ME TIME who looks well-rated in the Hong Kong Country Club Challenge Cup (2.45pm), a handicap over nine furlongs.

This first son of Cracksman to race in Hong Kong has been a slow burner since making his debut for the Douglas Whyte stable in January but it looked like the penny had finally dropped when he finished strongly behind useful Joy Of Spring over the course and distance in July.

It’s worth noting trainer and legendary jockey, Douglas Whyte, has ridden him four times in the past month in track-work gallops, and his recent encouraging trial should have left him spot on for this assignment.

POINTERS

Me Time 2.45pm Happy Valley