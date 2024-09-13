Sunlight can Power to victory for Yiu

Trainer Ricky Yiu saddles Sunlight Power in the Yiu Tung Handicap on Sunday

HONG KONG form students and bettors have a difficult puzzle to solve in the finale at Sha Tin on Sunday, the Yiu Tung Handicap (10.45am) over seven furlongs.

This highly competitive handicap is full of second season gallopers, including Lo Pan Spirit, Pray For Mir, The Heir I, Soleil Fighter and Super Lover Dragon who are all likely to step up on some encouraging form.

Add the likes of more seasoned campaigners like Star Mac, Beauty Glory and Fun Together, who bring a level of ability which suggests they would go close to winning at their best, and it becomes a real head-scratcher.

SUNLIGHT POWER, from the Ricky Yiu stable, may have won three times last season, but he should be still rated higher, having suffered a number of unlucky defeats along the way.

Having looked a picture of health in his track work, including an encouraging trial, over the past month, he is likely to step up in class before the end of the year, and looks the best option in a wide-open contest.

Frequent racegoers will be holding their breath with fingers crossed, when the likes of SUPER INFINITY in the Kwong Fuk Handicap (7.00am) over six furlongs and AEROINVINCIBLE in the Mei Tung Handicap (8.00am) over seven furlongs make their seasonal appearances.

Both gallopers cost their supporters a fortune last season, having suffered expensive defeats on numerous occasions, although Aeroinvincible did get his head in front once back in in March.

Their no doubting their ability, and both their trainers have sounded confident in the past week.

The major plus is that reigning champ Zac Purton gets the leg up on both, and he can be guaranteed to make them put their best foot forward.

The odds won’t be big, but it could be worth doubling up and hoping Purton produces a touch of magic.

POINTERS

Super Infinity 7.00am Sha Tin

Aeroinvincible 8.00am Sha Tin

Sunlight Power 10.45am Sha Tin