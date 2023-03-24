It could be a Winwin for Ricky Yiu and Hugh Bowman

Ricky Yiu is in red-hot form and currently lies second in the Trainers’ Championship

RACING resumes in Hong Kong on Sunday with a 10-race programme at Sha Tin, featuring a host of head-scratching handicaps for form book students to ponder over.

Normally selections would come later on the card, when enthusiastic racing fans can enjoy watching the action on TV whilst having their Sunday morning cup of tea and bacon and eggs breakfast.

The expression, “the early bird catches the worm” could, however, pay rich dividends for bettors to rise early and support WINWIN THIRTYTHREE in the Chung Chi Alumni Handicap (7.15am) over seven furlongs.

If ever a galloper has been ear-marked for a contest, it’s the Ricky Yiu-trained seven-year-old, who has already won over the course and distance earlier in the season.

Class Five handicaps are for horses that have limited ability or are inconsistent and untrustworthy, but Winwin Thirtythree has being racing against better company, and finally drops down into his favourite grade again, having won three times and placed 10 times in this company in the past.

Ignore his recent form when unsighted in his last three races; this must have been the plan for some time.

With trainer Ricky Yiu in red-hot form, having already saddled 10 winners this month, and the partnership of Yiu and jockey Hugh Bowman having a record of six wins and four places from just 13 rides, the omens are looking good.

A trial against top sprinter Nervous Witness last Friday was encouraging and a low draw of three should allow Bowman, now nicknamed the ‘Head Waiter’, to slide along the rails in midfield, before hopefully scything through the opposition in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Winwin Thirtythree 7.15am Sha Tin