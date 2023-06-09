Wong set for another Winwin at Sha Tin

Ellia Wong has ridden two winners since joining the Hong Kong jockeys’ roster last month

FORMER HKJC graduate and claiming rider Ellis Wong could be set for a memorable day when arriving at Sha Tin for a 10-race programme on Saturday.

Wong has already made his mark since joining the jockeys’ roster over a month ago, with two wins from just 15 rides, and is earning plenty of plaudits along the way.

The apprentice gets his first chance to shine on the big stage when he partners the Caspar Fownes-trained Columbus County in the feature race; the Pok Fu Lam Reservoir Handicap (1.45pm) over nine furlongs.

The one-time high-class galloper finds himself down in class after running in 15 consecutive Group races over the last couple of seasons.

It’s been a long time since he last tasted success, however, October 2020 to be precise, and he finds himself up against some battle-hardened handicappers, including the progressive top-weight Tuchel.

The five-time winning galloper, representing the all-conquering Zac Purton and John Size partnership, will probably start at short odds to follow-up a recent impressive victory and should win, although THE BEST PEACH, lurking at the bottom of the handicap, represents better value.

A former four-time winner when trained in the UK by Clive Cox, he has been crying out to race over this longer trip since winning over a mile in April, and now has everything in his favour.

Wong, who has half-a-dozen rides at the meeting, is a significant jockey booking for top-weight WINWIN THIRTYTHREE in the Pok Fu Lam Public Riding School Handicap (10.30am) over seven furlongs.

The seven-year-old is down in class again, after two eye-catching runs against better company in April, and his record in Class Five reads 1222 this season.

He has obviously been ear-marked for this contest for some time, and the booking of Wong taking 10lbs off his current rating, suggests connections will be disappointed if he doesn’t come home in front.

POINTERS

Winwin Thirtythree 10.30am Sha Tin

The Best Peach (e/w) 1.45pm Sha Tin