Five G Patch to put up an Excellent Fight for Bowman

Hugh Bowman maintains the partnership with Five G Patch after the pair finished second last time

THIS really looks like ‘last chance saloon’ for unpredictable but hugely talented FIVE G PATCH in the Azalea Handicap (8.25pm) over 10 furlongs.

There is no doubt this son of Camelot can win off his present handicap mark, having won doing handsprings over the course and distance last May, but things haven’t gone according to plan since.

In three races this season, he has finished behind rivals Hit The Shot, Woodfire Bro and Natural Storm; on each occasion being in the wrong place at the right time. Twice his pilots have had to explain their tactics in front of the stewards.

Hugh Bowman, who was aboard when dashing too late behind Natural Storm at Happy Valley last month, at least gets the chance to redeem himself for that defeat here and, with an inside draw, can have no excuses.

With stable companion and front-running Champion Dragon dictating the early pace, he is mapped to sit midfield and then make his bid for glory down the home straight.

Supporters of the highly regarded EXCELLENT FIGHTER must have been biting their nails when the son of Hinchinbrook was looking for an opening on his debut over the straight five furlongs last month.

Having been backed as if defeat was out of the question, the Ricky Yiu-trained gelding extracted himself just in the nick of time with an impressive finishing burst, and is clearly much better than the formbook shows.

He looks capable of defying a small penalty in the Rose Handicap (7.20am) over five furlongs, especially with Silvestre De Sousa taking over in the saddle.

Finally, keep an eye on Young Victory in the Cineraria Handicap (7.50pm) over seven furlongs.

This looks a trappy contest on paper, but The Racing Club-owned horse has everything in his favour and will give supporters a good run for their money.

POINTERS

Excellent Fighter 7.20am Sha Tin

Five G Patch 8.25am Sha Tin