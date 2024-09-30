Two for Ting as Bentley gets back on-board Lo Pan Spirit

Racing Trader Wally Pyrah previews more action from Sha Tin, Hong Kong, on Tuesday morning.

IT WAS great to see the Jimmy Ting stable get on the scoresheet at Sha Tin last Saturday, when Deal Completed caused a surprise and provided his trainer with his first winner from just 11 runners this season.

Ting suffered a horrific time last term, with the majority of his gallopers never firing and the yard losing many horses to other stables, and at present, is still only half full.

The former assistant trainer to Francis Lui and Danny Shum sends only three runners to Sha Tin, but there are reasons to believe that lightning could strike again, with all three holding winning chances.

Early on the card, Amazing Duck holds sound claims and should go well in the Class Four Chengdu Handicap (8:05am) over seven furlongs, but it is later on the card that Ting will have his fingers crossed for further success.

Front-running GLORY ELITE was only collared in the closing stages on his seasonal reappearance by the now Class Two-rated Gorgeous Win and is likely to improve further in the Class Three Shanghai Handicap (10:15am) over six furlongs.

Having not looked fully fit on his reappearance, his body-weight condition is now close to his previous two victories, which suggests he will strip in top-form.

Ting will also have some confidence behind LO PAN SPIRIT, who takes his chance in the Class Three Tianjin Handicap (10:50am) over seven furlongs.

There was a lot to like about this son of Charm Spirit’s recent run over the course and distance, when he was the only galloper to make the frame from horses that were up with the early pace from the off, and he looks certain to improve further.

POINTERS

Glory Elite (e/w) 10.15am Sha Tin

Lo Pan Spirit (e/w) 10.50am Sha Tin