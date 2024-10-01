Los Angeles ticks Arc boxes for all-powerful Ballydoyle

Los Angeles runs in Sunday’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for Aidan O’Brien.

A BIG run could be on the cards for LOS ANGELES, who stands out as a top contender in Sunday’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (3:20pm).

As a three-year-old representing Aidan O’Brien, and with Ryan Moore in the saddle, he represents each-way value at 7/1.

While Ballydoyle’s outstanding three-year-old of the season, City Of Troy, has his hooves heading for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, Los Angeles is no back number, particularly over 1m4f with stamina coming to the fore.

His form this season, including winning the Irish Derby and Great Voltigeur, as well as good efforts in both the Derby at Epsom and the Irish Champion Stakes, is strong enough to get involved in what doesn’t appear to be a vintage Arc.

Moreover, as a three-year-old colt, Los Angeles enjoys a favourable weight advantage, which has led to the Classic generation either winning or finishing second in six of the last 10 renewals.

While the Christophe Ferland-trained Aventure is worth noting at around 20/1 at this stage, it remains uncertain whether she will contest this race or the Prix de l’Opéra.

Should she turn up, there’s a lot to like about her profile. She has shown resilience in her recent outings, notably her performance behind Bluestocking, who is expected to be supplemented, in the Prix Vermeille.

The list of Arc-winning fillies and mares, who receive a 3lb allowance, is extensive, from Alpinista two years ago through to Enable, Treve, Danedream and Zarkava, so I can see her going well if taking part.

However, the primary focus should be on Los Angeles, who not only has the three-year-old allowance but also the form to deliver a big run in this contest, which is arguably a shade weaker than your typical Arc.

He could be poised to give Aidan O’Brien yet another Group One success.

