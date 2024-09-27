Mugen can Star for Ng in Japanese raid

Mugen is bidding to become only the third Hong Kong-trained horse to win Japan’s Grade One Sprinters Stakes

RACING in Hong Kong moves to a Saturday slot this weekend when Sha Tin hosts another exciting 10-race programme, featuring unbeaten performer Bottomuptogether in the Yan Chai Trophy (9.05am), a handicap over six furlongs.

It is a big weekend of racing for the Pierre Ng stable with the up-and-coming trainer saddling half-a-dozen contenders in Hong Kong before jetting off to Japan to unleash MUGEN in the televised £2.44million Grade One Sprinters Stakes (7.40am), over six furlongs at Nakayama on Sunday morning.

Ng may have made just a fair start to the new campaign with four victories, but there are high expectations about Mugen becoming only the third horse from Hong Kong to win Japan’s premier sprint race.

This obviously won’t be easy with the likes of Danny Shum’s speedster and Moreira-ridden Victor The Winner in opposition, plus the likes of Satono Reve, a winner of seven of his nine starts, and recent Group Two winner Toshin Macau.

It must be pointed out that the home straight is under one-and-a-half furlongs long, and uphill all the way, which will surely suit Mugen with his trademark turbo-charged strong finish.

Nearer home, Ng may have already added to his present Hong Kong tally, with the likes of Fighting Machine in division one of the Tak Wah Handicap (8.00am) over seven furlongs and Fortunate Son in the Tsuen Lok Handicap (10.10am) over a mile, who are both presented with winning chances.

Of more interest is the stable’s representative GANGNAM STAR, who lines up in the second division of the Tak Wah Handicap (8.35am) over seven furlongs.

The five-year-old may have ended last season on a high when winning over the course and distance in July, but he has suffered numerous heartaches along the way, and probably should have won another couple of races.

Unlucky once again on his seasonal run, he has finally drawn an inside gate, which should allow him to sit closer to the early pace and then use his finishing kick to good effect in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Gangnam Star 8.35am Sha Tin

Mugen 7.40am Japan (Sunday)