Fast Network the Choice for a hat-trick at Sha Tin

DENNIS Yip’s exciting young sprinter FAST NETWORK takes centre stage when he seeks to retain his unbeaten record and complete a hat-trick, in the Federation of HK Guangdong Community Trophy Handicap (9.05am) over five furlongs.

This son of former Breeders Cup Turf Juvenile winner Wrote has already looked the real deal with two convincing victories over the course and distance, with the latest coming early last month.

Jockey Zac Purton is normally hard to please, but even he has been complimentary about the four-year-old, who continues to improve in both his track work and trials.

Although having picked up an eight-pound penalty for his latest success, there still looks plenty more improvement to come, and it would be a disappointment to his connections if he was unable to continue his winning sequence.

Purton supporters will be looking for further rich pickings when the champion jockey partners Sugar Ball in the second division of the Pak Tam Au Handicap (9.40am) over seven furlongs, and notably talented Divano in the Sai Wan Shan Handicap (10.15am) over six furlongs.

Divano caught the eye in his first season in the territory, with two wins and two places from four runs, and is likely to go off at short odds to start his new campaign on a winning note.

His two recent trials as a prep for this contest have been encouraging, but no better than his rival LADY’S CHOICE who looks rock-hard fit for his reappearance.

The son of Charm Spirit failed to visit the winners’ circle last season but still ran well in defeat, and his record of two wins and seven places from 13 runs over the course and distance reads well.

A form line through consistent performer Solid Impact, suggests he is closely matched with Divano, and with Michael Chang’s stable in top form, with three wins from the last four meetings, he looks a viable alternative to the favourite.

POINTERS

Fast Network 9.05am Sha Tin

Lady’s Choice (e/w) 10.15am Sha Tin