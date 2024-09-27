Time right for Lui’s Harold to finally register a Win

Trainer Francis Lui saddles Harold Win in division two of the Sha Tsui Handicap (9.35am)

HIGH profile trainers Frankie Lor and Jamie Richards’ stables are not firing on all cylinders at present.

It may be early into the new Hong Kong season, but both yards have yet to celebrate a winner, and Lor especially must be scratching his head with frustration.

Zero wins from 34 runners is not a good return for the Lor yard, who house some of the best gallopers in the territory, and the 58-year-old must be praying his luck changes when he saddles a couple of short-priced favourites at Sha Tin.

Bottomuptogether will be expected to extend his winning sequence to four in the Yan Chai Trophy (9.05am) over six furlongs, while progressive stable star Voyage Samurai will be strongly fancied in the Tsuen Lok Handicap (10.10am) over a mile.

It is a similar story with legendry New Zealand champion trainer Jamie Richards, whose horses have been running below par (0 wins from 25 runners), but he will be hoping the likes of Lucky Touch in the second division of the Sha Tsui Handicap (9.35am) over six furlongs can turn his fortunes around.

Unfortunately, the four-year-old comes up against the Francis Lui-trained HAROLD WIN, who despite looking a perennial place-getter – has hit the frame in four of his five races – finally gets his chance to get that all important win on the board.

His recent seasonal performance, on reflection, reads well after finishing runner-up to Class Three performer Super Fortune, having had to use too much petrol from a wide draw to get into a good position from the start.

This time with a better gate (6) in his favour, he is set for a more economical journey and will have no excuses.

Finally keep an eye on Take Action in the first division of the Tak Wah Handicap (8.00am) over seven furlongs.

He will improve plenty on his recent performance from a fortnight ago and the step up in distance is in his favour.

POINTERS

Harold Win 9.35am Sha Tin