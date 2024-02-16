Ricky Yiu can Simply shoot for the Sky at Sha Tin

Ricky Yiu’s Simply Maverick is looking for a third win with Andrea Atzeni in the saddle

IN-FORM trainer Ricky Yui has been waxing lyrical over the past week about the chances of his Hong Kong Derby candidate, SIMPLY MAVERICK, who puts his reputation on the line in the TVB Miss Hong Kong Pageant Handicap (9.15am) over nine furlongs.

This progressive son of Sebring has won three of his last four races and was only just denied when suffering interference in his defeat back in December.

All of those victories have come over the extended mile at Happy Valley, but his trainer is adamant that there is plenty more improvement to come, especially with the long Sha Tin straight in his favour and the longer trip playing to his strengths.

The likes of top-weight The Best Peach, with Karis Teetan aboard, the only jockey to have won on the five-year-old, plus Moments In Time and Simple Hedge offering stiff opposition, so this will be a good test for Simply Maverick to confirm the high regard held by his trainer.

Earlier on the card, the TVB Pok Oi Charity Show Handicap (8.05am) over six furlongs on the all-weather surface, looks a tight and competitive contest, with many contenders making plenty of appeal on their all-weather form.

The likes of Smokey Bear, Toronado Phantom, and well-handicapped Mark The Moment have all shown their best form on the surface, while the likes of Armour Eagle and last start winner Baby Crystal have both trialled well for their first start on dirt.

However, it may be worth taking a chance with the Manfred Man-trained SKY FOREVER, who steps up in class after blowing away his opposition at the end of last month.

That contest was run in a smart time, and his closing sectional times were impressive.

Having won from a higher mark in the handicap in the past, and finally getting a favourable draw for the first time this season, he has a gilt-edged chance, if getting some luck down the home straight.

POINTERS

Sky Forever (e/w) 8.05am Sha Tin

Simply Maverick 9.15am Sha Tin