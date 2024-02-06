Chung Hunting next Valley win on Cruz’s Lovero

Angus Chung lies fifth in the jockeys’ championship with 25 winners

HAPPY Valley in Hong Kong hosts an ordinary nine-race programme today, with star performers pretty thin on the ground and the race card featuring a couple of bottom-grade Class Five handicaps.

The action takes place on the ‘B’ track, where low draw numbers have historically had an advantage, especially in six-furlong races.

If following trainers, however, Ricky Yiu arrives here in-form having saddled 14 winners since the turn of the year and recorded a similar number of wins at the Valley this season.

In terms of leading chances on the card, the stars appear to have aligned for the Dennis Yip-trained Superb Move, who lines up in the second division of the Shan Kwong Road Park Handicap (11.40am) over the extended mile.

Former champion trainer Yip, fresh from a winning double at Sha Tin last Sunday, must have given a whoop of delight when his five-year-old was allocated the prime innermost draw for the first time since winning from a similar number over the course and distance back in September.

With his handicap mark the same as his last success, and back in the bottom grade again, everything is set up perfectly for another win.

However, there could be a slight hitch as his body weight has dropped alarmingly in the past fortnight, decreasing by 20 pounds, meaning he may not be at his peak.

A safer proposition could be to follow the fortunes of light-weight FOXHUNTER WAY, who also finds himself back on his last winning mark, when last successful over the course and distance at this corresponding meeting a year ago.

The Francis Lui-trained six-year-old has a good low draw in stall three, and produced his best run of the current campaign when a close-up sixth over a nine-furlong trip which rather stretched his stamina last month.

With the likes of in-form rivals Medic Elite and last-start winner Chiron also in opposition, he could go off at backable odds, and is worth following.

Later on the card, it could be worth supporting the successful partnership of trainer Tony Cruz and smart claiming rider Angus Chung, who team up with top-weight LOVERO in the Morse Park Handicap (12.40pm) over the extended mile.

The former dual-winning Japanese galloper, a son of legendary Lord Kanaloa, arrived in his new surroundings last June and, following three inauspicious performances on the all-weather surface, suddenly bounced back to form on the Happy Valley turf when chasing home highly progressive Simply Maverick early last month.

That form was given a considerable boost by the winner stepping up in class and defying his penalty at the Valley last week.

A recent encouraging trial against some smart performers suggests that the five-year-old is now at the peak of his powers and, provided he breaks smartly from the stalls, should take plenty of beating against this opposition.

POINTERS

Foxhunter Way 11.40am Happy Valley

Lovero 12.40pm Happy Valley