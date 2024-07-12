Be Brave and back CP to halt Lui’s path to Glory

Alexis Badel teams up with trainer Ricky Yiu aboard CP Brave

EXPECT Francis Lui to be crowned champion trainer for the first time when Sha Tin hosts the final programme of the 2023/24 season in Hong Kong on Sunday.

The 65-year-old may still be one winner behind rival Pierre Ng going into the final day, but it would come as a major disappointment to the stable if they didn’t come away with the ultimate prize.

Lui, who finished runner-up to John Size last season, has assembled a strong raiding party of 10 gallopers, and looks capable of coming away with at least three of the prizes.

Potential superstar Call Me Glorious, who spaced his rivals when winning by a seasonal record-breaking six-and-a-half lengths over the course and distance last month, should get the ball rolling in the Joy And Fun Handicap (9.30am) over six furlongs.

Steps Ahead looks a winner waiting to happen in the Big Profit Handicap (12.00pm) over seven furlongs, while impressive debut winner Packing Hermod can successfully follow-up in the Pingwu Spark Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

Ultra-consistent Patch Of Theta, a winner of three of his last five starts, will be fancied to defy top-weight in the All You Wish Handicap at 2.20pm, and Chancheng Glory will be expected to end his season on a high, when lining-up in the Hong Kong Racehorse Owners Association Trophy (12.35pm), a handicap over a mile.

Five-times course and distance winner Chancheng Glory has risen a mind-boggling 40 pounds in the ratings this season and will probably start at short odds to make it six, but it is still worth taking a chance with rival C P BRAVE, who finished just under a length behind Francis Lui’s galloper in a race won by Galaxy Patch last month.

On that occasion, Rick Yiu’s consistent handicapper had a chequered passage in the closing stages and can be considered unlucky not to have finished closer.

With top big-race pilot Alexis Badel taking over the steering – has a one from one record on the seven-year-old – he is capable of causing a surprise.

POINTERS

C P Brave e/w 12.35pm Sha Tin