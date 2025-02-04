Bowman and Yiu can reach Sky-high with Eason

Hugh Bowman is second in the jockeys championship with 37 wins

RACING in Hong Kong is back at city track Happy Valley for another nine-race action-packed programme, featuring the Class Two Tsun Yip Handicap (12.10pm) over the extended mile.

Former champion trainer Ricky Yui will have been sorry to see the month of January end, having sent out eight winners, and has his stable firing on all cylinders at present.

It should be worth paying particular attention to his half-a-dozen raiders today, with notably Hayday, Mr Ascendency and Eason all catching the eye.

Course and distance winner Hayday will be looking to go one better in the first division of the Wai Yip Handicap (11.10am) over six furlongs, having been run down in the closing stages by improving Spirit Of Peace a fortnight ago.

That was a clear step up on previous form, and his subsequent track work gallops suggests he is in top condition, so he must surely go close.

Mr Ascendency takes his chance in the main event at 12.10pm and reappears quickly after dashing late behind stable companion Green N White in The Chinese New Year Cup over seven furlongs at Sha Tin last Friday.

Having previously won over the track and trip from a four-pound higher mark, his chance looks obvious, although the likes of recent Group Three winner Helene Feeling, the Zac Purton-ridden Moments In Time, and bottom-weight Red Hare King makes this a tough race to be overly confident about.

A much more confident selection has to be EASON who will be seeking to score an overdue success in the highly competitive Shui Wo Handicap (2.50am) over six furlongs.

Having won five races, including four over the course and distance earlier in his career, the wheels came off last season and he was transferred from Franke Lor’s stable to Yiu’s yard in May.

His form this current campaign reads much better, with placed efforts against similar company, and his latest run, when tried over seven furlongs at Sha Tin, can be ignored.

Having last won from a 13-pound higher mark two seasons back, and now ideally drawn in gate five to get a trouble-free journey with in-form rider Hugh Bowman doing the steering, he will never get a better chance to get back into the winners’ circle.

Bowman may have already been on the scoresheet earlier on the card, when he resumes his winning partnership aboard SKY JEWELLERY in the second division of the Wai Yip Handicap (11.40am) over six furlongs.

The Australian-bred three-year-old made a winning start to his career when outpointing his opposition to win in impressive fashion over the course and distance three weeks ago.

A double-figure draw (11) is a definite negative, but the opposition is distinctly average at best, and with his pilot brimming full of confidence and capable of negotiating a trouble-free journey, he will be hard to stop when unleashed down the home straight.

POINTERS

Sky Jewellery 11.40am Happy Valley

Eason 2.50pm Happy Valley