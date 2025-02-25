Master rider Moore could be Heroic for Valley punters

Ryan Moore takes eight rides at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

BIG-TIME jockey Ryan Moore’s arrival at Happy Valley in Hong Kong on Wednesday is going to bring plenty of joy and high expectations from his many devoted fans.

Moore has provided plenty of big-race successes in the past amongst his 43 winners in the city and has his card marked in eight of the nine races, and all will be leading fancies.

Local bettors, already on a high following eight winning favourites at Sha Tin last Sunday, will be eagerly expecting further rich pickings when the former four-time World’s Best Jockey Award winner jumps aboard on some notable winning chances.

The expected slow early tempo should play into his hands when partnering prolific course and distance winner Copartner Prance in the Class One Blue Pool Handicap (10.40am) over six furlongs.

The former seven-time winner loves to be up with the early pace from the off and is capable of making every post a winning one.

Moore is an ideal partner for Affordable in the Yuk Sau Handicap (11.10am) over 11 furlongs, with the former course-and-distance winner in need of a strong and powerful pilot to get the very best out of him.

Trainer David Hayes, who saddles Affordable, will be hoping this is a successful prelude to the chances of SOLEIL FIGHTER with Moore on board, who seeks to wrap up the DBS x Manulife Million Challenge series with a victory in the Tsui Man Handicap (11.40am) over the extended mile.

The five-year-old was on the back foot from the off when missing the start but was still only beaten narrowly by Hameron over the course and distance last week.

The Hayes stable are desperate to win the £100,000 prize for the owner in the Challenge series and were quick to engage the former three-time British Champion Jockey to partner this galloper who has been in the form of his life, with two wins and three places in his last handful of races.

In-form and progressive handicapper The Azure is another Moore ride who holds a first-rate prospect and is bound to go close in the Yik Yam Handicap (1.45pm) over the extended mile.

One of Moore’s former compatriots from the UK, Andrea Atzeni, is tasting plenty of success in Hong Kong at present, and looks to have struck a winning opportunity when partnering HEROIC MASTER in the King Kwong Handicap (2.50pm) over five furlongs.

Atzeni is down to his minimum weight to ride Frankie Lor’s six-year-old who hasn’t had much luck in recent times, but finally gets a suitable opportunity from a long-awaited inside draw in stall one.

There is no doubting he will be well-handicapped against many of his rivals, including recent winner Red Elegance – six pounds better off for a one-and-a-half length beating – on earlier form this month.

Provided Atzeni can break on terms from the off and have a midfield journey, his impressive finishing-kick should hold him in good stead when going for glory down the home straight.

POINTERS

Soleil Fighter 11.40am Happy Valley

Heroic Master 2.50pm Happy Valley