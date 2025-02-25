Super Sixty to Ascend above his rivals for first Hong Kong win

Jockey Alexis Badel rides Super Sixty at Happy Valley on Wednesday for trainer Casper Fownes.

A WINNING double at Sha Tin last Sunday will certainly have boosted the confidence of jockey Alexis Badel, following a relatively slow start to his current campaign.

With only 14 winners so far this season, the former French ace will be hoping the Caspar Fownes stable can provide him with another timely success when he partners SUPER SIXTY in the first division of the Wang Tak Handicap (12.10pm) over six furlongs.

The former Australian import has been slow to get his act together after arriving in his new surroundings in August 2023 but has suddenly sprung to life since the beginning of the New Year.

Outside or awkward gates may have hindered his progress in recent times, but there was plenty to like about his latest performance when just denied by former three-time winner Hayday.

He now finally draws a good gate in two, and it will be hard to stop him getting a first win on his CV.

Later in the card it could be worth taking a chance with recent course-and-distance winner MR ASCENDENCY to defy a penalty in the Shan Kwong Handicap (12.40pm) over the extended mile.

There looks some stiff opposition on paper, including the likes of Nimble Nimbus, Encountered, Moments In Time and Helene Feeling, who are all smart gallopers at their best, but are suited by racing over longer trips.

Mr Ascendency, however, is at his best over this distance, and with the pace of the contest likely to be sedate at best, can make his superior finishing-kick count in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Super Sixty 12.10pm Happy Valley

Mr Ascendency 12.40pm Happy Valley