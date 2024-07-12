Achiever Richards can end this season on the Up

Jamie Richards has saddled 30 winners in Hong Kong this season

TRAINER Jamie Richards is capable of securing an end of season boost before the curtain comes down on the 2023/34 season after racing at Sha Tin on Sunday.

It is fair to say the current campaign hasn’t gone according to plan for Richards and his stable, with a respectable 30 winners, but nevertheless down on his first season total of 35 from last year.

Richards, with a sky-high reputation proceeding him after winning every major race in New Zealand, would have expected to be in the top six of the trainers’ championship this season, but it just hasn’t happened.

Fortune can change in a blink of the eye in Hong Kong however, and his luck could be in when he saddles YOUNG ACHIEVER in the Sight Winner Handicap (1.45pm) over a mile.

This expensive French import, and winner of last season’s German 2000 Guineas, was an eye-catcher when fifth on his debut over an inadequate six furlongs in April.

He looked to have everything going for him when stepped up to a mile last month, but heavy rain during the meeting put paid to his chances, and Zac Purton allowed him to coast home in the closing stages.

With a likely firmer surface playing to his strengths, and Purton remaining loyal, he is capable of leaving that recent form well behind.

Richards is also capable of going close when he saddles well-handicapped galloper GIDDY UP in the All You Wish Handicap (2.20pm) over seven furlongs.

The former course and distance winner had a desperate journey when fourth to King Miles in a competitive handicap a week ago, and will look for swift compensation.

With the inside draw in stall one in his favour, he is mapped to get the run of the race, and could end Richards’ season on a high.

POINTERS

Young Achiever 1.45pm Sha Tin

Giddy Up e/w 2.20pm Sha Tin