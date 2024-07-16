Hard to ignore Bowen’s superb Stats in Summer Plate

The Peter Bowen-trained Statuario (light blue) has won his last two starts

WE’RE also blessed with Jumps action on Saturday in the shape of the Summer Plate and Hurdle at Market Rasen.

The Hurdle looks like a devilishly difficult puzzle to solve, so let’s focus on the Plate (3.15pm).

Mole Court is a progressive horse for Ben Pauling and currently heads the betting at around 5/1, reopposing with Hang In There, who defeated him on their previous meeting at Uttoxeter in late June.

However, STATUARIO, who himself beat Hang In There on his last run, is the bet here.

Peter Bowen’s charge arrives to the Lincolnshire track looking like a horse firmly on the up, aiming to land a hat-trick off the back of two Perth wins in May and June.

If we’re honest, this horse hasn’t exactly been easy to win with through his career.

He took plenty of time to get going, needing 19 attempts to get off the mark for the Bowen team when scoring at Perth last summer.

Prior to that, he showed a liking for Market Rasen’s tight track with a fine third in this race 12 months ago, which is encouraging given its relatively unique configuration.

Bowen is the master of winning the Summer Plate, landing the race eight times, and you can be almost certain that this has been a well-targeted event from a long way out.

It’s worth noting that Bowen also looks set to saddle last year’s winner Francky Du Berlais, and while he has an obvious chance too, I’d be happy to side with Statuario’s slightly younger legs.

Sky Bet’s 12/1 is an appealing each-way price and I’ll be backing him to extend Bowen’s outstanding record in the Rasen feature.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Statuario e/w 3.15pm Market Rasen