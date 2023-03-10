Saturday could be All Riches for Yiu and Leung backers

Jockey Derek Leung was twice successful aboard All Riches last season

AFTER a number of shock results at the mid-week meeting at Happy Valley, local bettors will have breathed a sigh of relief to see their favourite jockey Zac Purton back in action on the 10-race card at Sha Tin on Saturday.

The reigning champ, who was side-lined for two-meetings for a careless riding offence, which still didn’t stop him riding two Group One winners over in Australia, returns with a full-book of rides and, as per normal, plenty of them will be at the head of their markets.

The likes of last start winners Laser Victory in the Junction Handicap (5.30am) over six furlongs, Flying Mojito in the Lok Sin Tong Cup Handicap (7.00am) over nine furlongs, and Circuit Stellar in the seven-furlong Lung Kong Handicap (8.05am) all have realistic chances of improving Purton’s present tally of 101 winners this season.

Ultra-consistent top-weight Red Lion is another Purton mount, who seems to have plenty in hand over his rivals in the South Wall Handicap (9.10am) over seven furlongs, although the likes of highly-regarded Chiu Chow Spirit, and well-handicapped Maldives will also have their supporters.

It may, however, be worth taking a chance with front-running lightweight ALL RICHES who is capable of leading all the way, if jockey Derek Leung – who has twice won on the five-year-old – can get the fractions right from the front.

The Ricky Yiu-trained gelding has over-raced in the majority of his races this season and, as a result, the galloper has failed to get home in the closing stages.

Connections have finally dispensed with cheek pieces and equipped him with a visor for the first time to help him relax.

A recent winning trial says he is fit and ready and, if the visor works, he is capable of a surprise.

POINTERS

All Riches (e/w) 9.10am Sha Tin