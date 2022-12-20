Juneau can come home in a Flash to deny in-form Purton

John Size is currently in a three-way tie at the top of the trainers’ championship.

NOT A week seems to go by in Hong Kong racing when reigning Champion Jockey Zac Purton hasn’t ridden another hatful of winners.

With 13 victories already this month, and over the hill and far away from his rivals in the Jockeys’ Championship with 64 winners, it’s odds-on the five-time champion will surpass the all-time Hong Kong record of 170 winners in a season.

With eight rides on the nine-race programme, it’s a matter of how many winners he will ride on the card, and his many thousands of supporters will be clamouring to get their multiple wagers on before the action starts.

The likes of Flying On The Turf in the second division of the Mercury Handicap (12.15pm) over six furlongs, Turin Warrior in the Jupiter Handicap (1.15pm) over the extended mile, and Howdeepisyourlove in the second division of the Mars Handicap (1.45pm) will all be heavily bet and have clear-cut chances.

Mr Fun in division one of the Mars Handicap over six furlongs at 11.45am, and Red Lion in division one of the Saturn Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs are others who stand out on form, but a word of warning; both are drawn on the wide outside (12) and only two winners have come from that draw in the last three seasons.

One horse Purton appears to have overlooked (in favour of hot favourite Faribault) is promising JUNEAU FLASH, representing trainer John Size, in the American Club Challenge Cup Handicap (12.45pm) over five furlongs.

This son of Starspangledbanner finished just behind Faribault when fourth on only his second run earlier this month, after suffering a wide and tough journey throughout.

This time, from a better draw, he is mapped to get a more economical journey, and is likely to prove too strong for his rivals in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Juneau Flash 12.45pm Happy Valley