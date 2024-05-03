Two Superb rides for Purton as he chases 100 winners for the season

Jockeys’ Championship leader Zac Purton needs four more winners to reach a century this season

REIGNING champion jockey Zac Purton, who has been champion on six previous occasions, could reach another milestone in Hong Kong on Sunday, when he has good prospects of reaching his ninth century of winners in the territory.

The Zac-Man, who has broken nearly every record in Hong Kong racing history since moving to the city 17 years ago, needs four winners to break the 100-winner barrier again and, looking at his 10 rides on the card, he wouldn’t be a big price about completing the feat.

With soft ground conditions favouring gallopers racing up near the early pace at the last three race-meetings, it may not be as easy for Purton as it may look, with a number of his rides best when ridden quietly from the start.

The likes of La Forza in the Argonaut Plate (5.30am) over five furlongs and Storming Dragon in the Monaveen Handicap (8.35am) over seven furlongs will probably start at prohibitive odds, but a word of warning; both are trained by Jamie Richards, who presently is on a losing sequence of 79 and in desperate need of a change of fortune.

Progressive pair Sunstrider, who will enjoy a step up in distance in the Insular Handicap (7.00am) over nine furlongs, and Ka Ying Rising, seeking to complete a hat-trick in the Brandy Snap Handicap (10.10am) over six furlongs, are others that catch the eye amongst the champion’s rides.

Purton obviously fancies his chances aboard AESTHETICISM in the Norman Conqueror Handicap (8.00am) over a mile.

Having discarded Flying Mojito and Strongest Boy, who he has ridden on their respective last starts, in favour of the Pierre Ng four-year-old, the hint should be taken.

The four-year-old is close to his last winning rating and was unlucky in running with Purton aboard last start.

The Australian will also look to improve his impressive 36 percent win strike-rate for trainer Francis Lui when he renews his partnership on SUPERB KID in the Inch Arran Handicap (10.45am) over seven furlongs.

The son of Sebring is not an easy ride, but Purton got the best out of him when they were a convincing winner over the course and distance last month and he can defy his penalty.

POINTERS

Aestheticism 8.00am Sha Tin

Superb Kid 10.45am Sha Tin