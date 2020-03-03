Hong Kong Racing Tips: Purton looks set to Rule Valley again

ONCE again it looks like jockeys Joao Moreira and Zac Purton are going to dominate today’s meeting at Happy Valley.

Both reigning champion Purton and former champion Moreira have their cards marked in all eight races and it’s inconceivable that both will leave the track empty-handed.

While ‘Magic Man’ Moreira was sidelined last week, serving a two-meeting suspension, Purton visited the winner’s enclosure a handful of times, which cut the Brazilian’s lead down to seven in the chase for the title and it’s all to play for.

It has been said many times before, that both jockeys through their skill, commitment, and connections, get the pick of the rides in Hong Kong and are currently riding around 30 per cent of the winners in the territory.

Both will partner the majority of favourites at the inner-city track today, although, at least on the form book, Purton looks to have the stronger.

In fact, the Zac-Man will fancy his chances of taking the first three races on the card, starting with Demons Rock, who looks close to his first win, when he lines up in the Ma Tau Wai Handicap (11.15am).

This is a Class 5 contest, however, and pits horses against each other who are past their best, unreliable, or are simply not very good and therefore Demons Rock can’t be considered a betting proposition.

Purton gets the leg up on the Paul O’Sullivan-trained RULE THEE in the nine-furlong Kowloon Tong Handicap (11.45am) and the former course and distance winner looks cherry ripe to win his first race of the season.

This former NZ galloper served notice he was about to peak when an encouraging fourth over the extended mile in January.

He then tried his luck on the all-weather the following month and was unplaced on a surface he clearly doesn’t like, but was dropped 2lbs in the handicap and now finds himself down in a Class 4 contest.

With a recent encouraging trial catching the eye, and Purton booked for the first time this season, the omens look good.

Purton’s best ride of the day should be CLASSIC POSH, who returns to the track after a three-month lay-off, in the To Kwa Wan Handicap (12.15pm) over six furlongs.

This son of high-class Australian sprinter Testa Rossa has taken some time to acclimatise to conditions in the territory, but has trialled three times since December, the latest over course and distance with Purton aboard last month.

With blinkers equipped for the first time and a class drop a bonus, he is going to be very hard to beat.

Moreira will be hoping to return from his enforced week’s holiday with a couple of winners, including the promising John Size-trained Super Alliances in the To Kwa Wan Handicap (1.15pm) and last-start winner Flash Famous in the San Po Kong Handicap (2.15pm).

Both Moreira on Green Reign and Purton on Beauty Spark go head-to-head in the best race of the day, the £140,000 Kowloon City Handicap (2.50pm).

Both are closely-matched on their course and distance form, but face stiff opposition from the fast improving This Is Class.

Pointers

Rule Thee 11.45am Happy Valley

Classic Posh 12.15pm Happy Valley