Hong Kong Racing Tips: Purton has Golden chance aboard Total Power

THREE-TIME champion jockey Zac Purton is within sight of his fourth title following another suspension for rival Joao Moreira at Sha Tin last Sunday.

Brazilian-born Moreira misses two of the last three meetings of the season and with the ‘Zac-Man’ currently half-a-dozen winners in front of his rival, the championship looks done and dusted.

Purton may be the undisputed master of Happy Valley, having ridden 58 winners at the inner-city track this season, but he will look at one winner that got away when he is reunited with TOTAL POWER inthe Lyttelton Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

Supporters of the David Hall-trained four-year-old would have screamed with anguish over the course and distance three weeks back.

Purton, looking to navigate a probable winning challenge turning into the home straight, suddenly found his path blocked by a weakening rival costing him all chance at the finish.

With trainer Hall’s stable in good form at present, maybe the wheel of fortune will turn in Total Power and Purton’s favour and provide compensation for that unlucky loss.

Trainer Tony Cruz, four winners behind and clinging on to the coat tails of Ricky Yiu and Francis Lui in the trainers’ title race, will be hoping that Purton can provide him with a valuable winner when they team up with GOLDEN SPECTRUM in the closing nine-furlong Conduit Handicap (3.50pm).

You can ignore his recent effort at the Valley last month where he clearly failed to stay the one mile and three furlong trip.

Previously he had only just failed to concede 11 pounds to Beauty Happy over course and distance in May.

The winner went on to complete a hat-trick shouldering an eight-pound penalty at Sha Tin recently, so the form has a solid look to it.

POINTERS

Total Power 2.15pm Happy Valley

Golden Spectrum 3.50pm Happy Valley