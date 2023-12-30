Ng’s Mugen can force his rivals into raising White flag

Pierre Ng (left) and Karis Teetan team up with last start winner Mugen

THE EXTRAORDINARY winning sequence of trainer Pierre Ng, who saddled winners at 15 consecutive meetings, may have ended recently, but it would be a brave man to overlook his runners at Sha Tin on Monday.

The runaway leader in the trainers’ championship sends nine raiders to the track and notably saddles four contenders in the Cherry Handicap (9.15am) over six furlongs.

There will be no prizes for guessing his stand-out performer in the contest will be MUGEN, who obliterated his rivals when storming home over the course and distance just over a fortnight ago.

Although saddled with a hefty 10-pound penalty for that impressive success, the victory needed to be seen to be believed, as he came from a seemingly impossible 10 lengths back turning into the home straight before mowing down his opposition with utter disdain.

Lurking near the bottom of the handicap is obvious threat Ka Ying Rising, himself an impressive debut winner, with jockey Zac Purton sitting motionless in the closing stages, early last month.

The fact that Purton is riding at his absolute minimum weight – will still put up two pounds overweight – speaks volumes about what the jockey thinks about the talented David Hayes youngster.

Purton could have struck earlier on the card with another useful David Hayes galloper in Storm Rider in the second division of the Flame Tree Handicap (5.30am) over six furlongs, and for Ng, with fast-improving Aestheticism in the Cotton Tree Handicap (6.00am) over nine furlongs.

The reigning champion jockey will also hope to send his many thousands of supporters home happy, before he embarks on a three-meeting leave of absence, when he climbs aboard GREEN N WHITE in the second division of the Chinese Banyan Handicap (9.50pm) over seven furlongs.

The talented four-year-old yet again has to overcome a wide draw, but was desperately unlucky last start, and just needs some luck to get his head in front again.

In the same race keep an eye on Fun Together, who despite another penalty, still looks in front of the handicapper.

POINTERS

Mugen 9.15am Sha Tin

Green N White 9.50am Sha Tin