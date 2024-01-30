Yiu runner Sure to leave you feeling Joyful at the Valley

Ricky Yiu lies fifth in the Trainers’ Championship with 25 wins

WHILE champion jockey Zac Purton was making hay in the sunshine with six wins at Sha Tin on Sunday, his arch-rival Hugh Bowman was once again having a torrid time.

Bowman suffered another nasty fall early on in the card, adding to his already long catalogue of injuries and suspensions this season.

Although he continued riding after his tumble, there was little doubt he wasn’t fully fit for his remaining rides and, adding salt to his wounds, he picked up another suspension, making a total of five meetings he will miss next month.

Bowman will arrive at the Valley praying for a change of fortune with the likes of Palace Pal in the Fenwick Handicap (10.40am) over 11 furlongs and improving Happy Golf in division two of the Jaffe Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs offering him some hope.

His best ride appears to be the talented but fragile Noble Pursuit, who seeks to get his career back on track in the Luard Handicap (12.40pm) over a mile after disappointing at Sha Tin in November.

There is no doubt a step up in distance will suit this son of Savabeel, but a hefty body weight rise from his last run raises concerns about his fitness, despite his recent trials being okay.

A safer proposition may be to support ultra-consistent handicapper SURE JOYFUL, who could be named the winner a long way out when getting his head in front over the course and distance earlier this month.

That form was given a boost by the runner-up Win Win Fighter winning recently, and with only a small penalty, he has strong claims of successfully following up.

POINTERS

Sure Joyful 12.40am Happy Valley