Phoenix Light may have the Universe at his feet this time

Phoenix Light (centre) has a chance of recording a third success in Hong Kong

BETTORS who left Sha Tin full of the joys of spring on Sunday will be hoping for a similar scenario when the city venue, Happy Valley, hosts a mid-week nine-race programme in Hong Kong.

With eight favourites and two second favourites obliging on the 11-race card at Sha Tin, you can guarantee there wouldn’t have been too many Easter eggs left in the racecourse gift shops when the action finished.

Popular jockeys Zac Purton and Hugh Bowman both completed four-timers, and life must have felt good for the majority of racing fans, who are certain to be out in force supporting their heroes again when racing resumes in the city.

Bowman jumped above Silvestre De Sousa into third place in the Jockeys’ Championship table and, with a string of fancied rides, looks capable of further adding to his already impressive seasonal tally of 43 wins.

Last-start winner Savaquin may overcome a career high mark in the Wyndham Handicap (3.15pm) over the extended mile, while lightly raced but progressive Sturdy Ruby can improve further on his eye-catching debut in the On Lan Handicap (2.15pm), over the same trip.

Blinkers are removed from talented and improving E UNIVERSE, who seeks to go one better in division two of the Glenealy Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

Gallopers who raced up with the early pace when the action took place on the ‘B’ track last month dominated the majority of the card, and E Universe is ideally placed in gate two to be positioned just behind the leader from the off.

The Australian-bred three-year-old was difficult for Bowman to settle in the early stages, when just touched off by Super Vince last month, so the blinds have come off and he has subsequently trialled okay without them.

Bowman also climbs aboard talented but unpredictable PHOENIX LIGHT for the first time in the finale, the Shelley Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs.

The Dennis Yip-trained five-year-old is a smart handicapper at his best, and makes his first appearance at the city track after a record of two wins and a place against similar company at Sha Tin.

Those form figures would probably read better but for five of his six performances coming from double figure draws this season, while the only time he had a positive gate he managed to win.

In the majority of his races, he has got too far back after being positioned at the rear of the field to overcome a wide journey, compromising his chances of winning.

This time drawn near the middle of the pack in stall seven, Bowman is likely to have him closer to the pace from the off.

There is no doubt if Phoenix Light, who is fitted with a tongue-tie for the first time, can get within striking-range of the leaders turning into the home straight then his impressive finishing-kick can cause a surprise.

POINTERS

E Universe 2.45pm Happy Valley

Phoenix Light (e/w) 3.50pm Happy Valley