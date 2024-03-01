Superb day in store for Bowman with Less Is More

Hugh Bowman has ridden 35 winners so far this season

JOCKEY Hugh Bowman may not have tasted success in the past week since returning to action following a six-meeting ban, but it would be a major disappointment if he doesn’t get on the score sheet from his 10-booked rides on Sunday.

Star ride Helios Express will be many pundit’s banker on the programme, while the likes of Invincible Sage in the Rutland Handicap (8.40pm) over five furlongs, and progressive stayer Noble Pursuit in the Somerset Handicap (9.15am) over 10 furlongs look to have obvious chances.

His most interesting mount however, is LESS IS MORE who steps up in distance in the second division of the Essex Handicap (7.30am) over six furlongs.

The Frankie Lor-trained gelding looked in need of both his two encouraging runs over the minimum trip, but judged on a recent eye-catching trial is now ready to fire.

Later on the card, don’t overlook well-handicapped SUPERB KID from the in-form Francis Lui stable, who can resume winning form in the Suffolk Handicap (9.50am) over seven furlongs.

The four-year-old son of Sebring was given too much to do when flashing home from an outside draw, behind Giddy Up over the course and distance recently, with rivals Blue Marlin, Magnificent Nine, E Legend and Super Winner also in behind.

With a more favourable draw and Karis Teetan taking over in the saddle it will be disappointing if he doesn’t go one better.

For the Sunday morning early birds keep an eye on Beer Palace who has a big chance in the Norfolk Handicap (6.30am) over a mile, while later on it’s worth keeping a close eye on newcomer Massive Sovereign in the Somerset Handicap (9.15am) over 10 furlongs.

This former Aidan O’Brien-trained galloper was a dual winner in Ireland when known as Broadhurst, has been partnered by Zac Purton in recent trials and looks potentially useful.

POINTERS

Less is More 7.30am Sha Tin

Superb Kid 9.50am Sha Tin