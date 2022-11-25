Millennium Falcon To Knuckle Down For Bowman

Hugh Bowman has had winners at Happy Valley and Sha Tin since returning to Hong Kong

WORLD-CLASS jockey Hugh Bowman, having already make an instant impact since starting his three-month stint in Hong Kong last week, can further add to his tally of winners with a full-book of rides on the ten-race programme at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Bowman, forever known for his association with legendry Australian mare Winx, has struck gold twice in the past week and been placed six times from just 13 rides.

The former 2017 LONGINES World’s Best Jockey already has a huge following in Hong Kong, following a successful short-term contract a few years back when partnering the Hong Kong Derby and QE 11 Cup winner, Werther, and also claiming the International Jockeys’ Challenge prize in 2016.

There is no doubt the 42-year-old is held in the highest esteem by both owners and trainers in the territory, highlighted by the fact that eight of his 10 rides are for different stables who must have been clamouring for his services.

All of his mounts can be given chances on the card, including recent winners Turquoise Alpha in the Chevalier Cold Storage & Logistics Handicap (6.15am) over a mile, and All-Weather specialist Man Star who carries top weight in the Chevalier Construction Handicap (7.10am) over six furlongs.

His best ride, however, may prove the Benno Yung-trained MILLENNIUM FALCON in the Chevalier E & M Engineering Handicap (7.40am) over seven furlongs.

This talented but unpredictable son of Charm Spirit has been given a couple of nice pipe-openers over five and six furlongs this season, before stepping up to now his optimum trip, having previously won twice over the course and distance, with his latest run near his present handicap mark.

The likes of recent winner One Voice, and unlucky recent loser Ching, make obvious appeal on form, but well-drawn Millennium Falcon appears to have been ear-marked for this contest, and will surely go close.

POINTERS

Millennium Falcon (e/w) 7.40am Sha Tin