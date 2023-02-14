Ascension a winner written in the Stars for Hall and Bowman

Hugh Bowman has ridden winners at the last three race meetings

FIRST season claiming rider Angus Chung is getting plenty of media attention lately. The 26-year-old, has booted home 17 winners since the season started but seems to be getting plenty of adverse publicity, despite still learning his trade.

With his 10lb claim worth its weight in gold, especially around a tight circuit like Happy Valley, Chung has still found it tough going at the city track, with only one win from 59 rides, and quite a few of those favourites.

With seven rides on the card, Chung gets his chance to turn things around, partnering a number of fancied contenders, notably Shenron in the Sheung Shui Handicap (10.45am) over five furlongs, and smart sprinter California Cible, who was disqualified with Chung aboard when winning in December, and seeks compensation in the Tsing Yi Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

His best chance on paper, however, looks to be Victory Scholars, who takes his chance in the Kwai Chung Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

This front-running five-year-old was caught on the line last month at Sha Tin, and that form reads well. There is one problem, however. Rival Infinite Power also likes to lead, which could produce a speed battle up front and set the race up for a strong finisher.

David Hall’s lightly-raced STAR ASCENSION can be considered a winner without a penalty after running into all sorts of trouble before finishing strongly at Sha Tin last month.

Hall has quickly opted to change riders and secured the services of Hugh Bowman – the partnership already has a 21 percent win strike rate – for the son of Flying Artie and, with a positive draw number, should be ideally placed to swoop late.

POINTERS

Star Ascension 12.45pm Sha Tin