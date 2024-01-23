Bowman fans could Fill their pockets today

Hugh Bowman is third in the Jockeys’ Championship with 29 wins

RACING in Hong Kong reverts to a rare mid-week slot at Sha Tin today, with an eight-race programme on the all-weather dirt surface.

When the action takes place on dirt, it is always greeted with a degree of suspicion by pundits and local bettors alike, with so many imponderables surrounding the surface.

With the weather forecast likely to be cold – currently expected to be around eight degrees – and the unusual low humidity unlikely to get into the surface, it’s anyone’s guess how the track will ride.

The last time there was an all-weather meeting, at the end of October, it paid to follow gallopers who were up with the early pace from the off.

For TV watchers on Sky Sports Racing, it has paid dividends in the past to keep a close eye on horses whose odds suddenly plummet and go ‘green’ on the local odds board minutes before the off.

One jockey who looks set for a successful meeting is legendary figure Hugh Bowman, who has plenty of winning chances among his eight rides on the card.

With seven victories since the beginning of the year, Bowman is riding at the top of his game, and it will be a surprise if he doesn’t add to his tally of 29 victories before the end of the action.

Former UK galloper Harry’s Hero catches the eye in the Spoonbill Handicap (11.15am) over nine furlongs after an encouraging effort last start, while course and distance winner Lucky Banner has a low draw and should get the run of the race in the Peacock Handicap (12.15pm), over the extended mile.

Bowman also teams up with the Dennis Yip-trained top-weight Flying Dragon in division one of the Kestrel Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs.

The former Australian Champion Jockey has a good record when riding for the Yip stable, with two wins and four places from just six rides.

One horse Bowman must be looking forward to riding is four-time course and distance winner CHANCHENG PRINCE in the feature race; the Class Two Egret Handicap (11.45am) over the extended mile.

The striking grey gelding was last seen running over this distance back in October, when chasing home rival All For St Paul’s, following a three-month break.

Two subsequent performances over an inadequate six furlongs can be safely ignored, although he did flash home to finish third behind Xponential on Boxing Day, suggesting he is now in peak condition.

An added bonus has to be trainer Francis Lui booking Bowman for his top-weight – the partnership rarely team up, but a record of two wins and a second from three rides this season speaks for itself.

The Heron Handicap (2.50pm) over the extended mile is a real head scratcher, with a number of contenders having solid claims on form.

However, the fact that Bowman climbs aboard talented and in-form ADEFILL suggests that the five-year-old is clearly thought to be capable of defying a five-pound penalty for last month’s win.

POINTERS

Chancheng Prince 11.45am Sha Tin

Adefill 2.50pm Sha Tin